TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 51,966.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,751 shares of company stock valued at $844,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

