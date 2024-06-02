TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 92,866.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

