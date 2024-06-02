TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30,783.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,508,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

