TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31,825.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $297.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

