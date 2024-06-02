TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,262 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 78,938.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

