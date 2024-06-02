TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,128,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $58,687,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

