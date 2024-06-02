TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $179.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.