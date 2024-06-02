TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 200,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE HRI opened at $145.07 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.