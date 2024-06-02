Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,226.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

