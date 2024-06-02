TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,332 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 20,825.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 81,582 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $1,721,743.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,988,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,864,170.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,704 shares of company stock worth $54,239,243. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

