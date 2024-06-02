TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1,145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,399,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.1 %

KHC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.