TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41,185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 693,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,575,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 642,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 481,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,352,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,575,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

