TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 80,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $287.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

