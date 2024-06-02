TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 248,083.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.