TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,678 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 46,780.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $373,684,000 after acquiring an additional 879,232 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 768,432 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 475,683 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 453,453 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 333.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,311 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 387,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

