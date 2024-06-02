TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 70,841.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,595,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

