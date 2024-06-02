Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 2,711 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $128.19 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

