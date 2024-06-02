TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $329,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 169,580.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SM opened at $50.43 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

