National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.59% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 125,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.87.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

