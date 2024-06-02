Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

