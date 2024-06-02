Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,391 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Jackson Financial worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.