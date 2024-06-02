Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 114,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

