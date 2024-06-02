Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.35. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 166,486 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHV. Jonestrading began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

