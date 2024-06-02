KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.18. KVH Industries shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 66,244 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 235.0% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232,642 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

