ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.11

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $26.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 3,814,911 shares.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

