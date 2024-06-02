Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.20

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.20 and traded as high as $26.18. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 13,558 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $118,560 in the last ninety days. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

