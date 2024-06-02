Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 630,546 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

