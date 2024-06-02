Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.61. Netlist shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 201,986 shares changing hands.

Netlist Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 268.19% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

