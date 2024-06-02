Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.96

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.96 and traded as high as $192.84. Investors Title shares last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 6,914 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITIC

Investors Title Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.