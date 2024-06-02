Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Trading Down 1.5%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.17. 117,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 515,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 5.89% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

