Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 700,396 shares.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Down 28.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

