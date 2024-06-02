Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

