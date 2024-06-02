Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Decreases By 17.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

