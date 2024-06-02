Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Recon Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCON opened at $1.50 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

