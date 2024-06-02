Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) Trading Up 2%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 110,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,705,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.

Get Psyence Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psyence Biomedical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Psyence Biomedical

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.