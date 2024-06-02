Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0-178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.20 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

