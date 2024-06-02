Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Decreases By 18.8%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Trading Down 2.1 %

QTRX opened at $15.97 on Friday. Quanterix has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

