Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.95. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,260 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

