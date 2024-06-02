Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

NASDAQ ROCL opened at $10.98 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

