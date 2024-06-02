RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RADCOM Stock Up 4.4 %

RADCOM stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.76. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RADCOM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 5.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

