Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.50 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.80). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.39), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.
Great Portland Estates Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 735.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
