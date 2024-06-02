Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $348.85

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 348.85 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 378.20 ($4.83). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.74), with a volume of 1,292,475 shares traded.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,428.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
