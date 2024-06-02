Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $348.85

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 348.85 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 378.20 ($4.83). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.74), with a volume of 1,292,475 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £731,195.85 ($933,838.89). In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £488,417.40 ($623,777.01). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.92), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($933,838.89). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,103 shares of company stock worth $133,760,159. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

