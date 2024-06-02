Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,757.74

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,757.74 ($35.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,826 ($36.09). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,814 ($35.94), with a volume of 274,643 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCC. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.78) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.81) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Computacenter Trading Up 2.1 %

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,626.59, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,667.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,758.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 47.40 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,046.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computacenter

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($34.58), for a total value of £88,010 ($112,401.02). Insiders own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

See Also

