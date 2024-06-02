DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $329.53

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 329.53 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 381.60 ($4.87). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 381 ($4.87), with a volume of 7,578,688 shares.
Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.30) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
