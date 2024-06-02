Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.31

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.31 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.42). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.36), with a volume of 591,869 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £387.82 million, a P/E ratio of 487.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 1,739 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £4,399.67 ($5,618.99). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.