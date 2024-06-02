Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.31

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.31 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.42). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.36), with a volume of 591,869 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £387.82 million, a P/E ratio of 487.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 1,739 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £4,399.67 ($5,618.99). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

