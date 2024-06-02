Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $631.54

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 631.54 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 717 ($9.16). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.09), with a volume of 577,588 shares.

RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 643 ($8.21) to GBX 688 ($8.79) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.66) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Redrow to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 760 ($9.71) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 699.50 ($8.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 632.26.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

