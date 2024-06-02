Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $631.54

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 631.54 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 717 ($9.16). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.09), with a volume of 577,588 shares.
RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 643 ($8.21) to GBX 688 ($8.79) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.66) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Redrow to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 760 ($9.71) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 699.50 ($8.93).
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
