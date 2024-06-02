Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.