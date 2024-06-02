Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.95% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

