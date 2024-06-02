Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 784,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,446 shares of company stock valued at $365,474 over the last three months. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RNAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

