Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 682,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $3.48 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.