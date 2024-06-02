Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Grows By 16.2%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 149,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.36. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $223.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

